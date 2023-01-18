Chiefs teammates excited for return of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, TE Jody Fortson

The Kansas City Chiefs got some exciting news on Tuesday indicating they’re getting just a bit healthier heading into the playoffs.

Both RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson were designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire had been dealing with a high ankle sprain since Week 11 and Forston suffered an elbow injury in Week 15. The 21-day practice window is now open for both players, meaning they can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during that window.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes indicated that potentially getting both players back for the playoffs is a big deal.

“Yeah, anytime you get talented players back it helps the whole team, not just the offense but everybody,” Mahomes said. “To have that energy in the locker room again, to have it on the football field. Both those guys are special types of players, where they can do different things than the guys that we already have in there. So just having as many people back healthy as possible is going to be great for us because we have different options to utilize as we continue to try to build and get better and better and win these playoff games.”

Both Fortson and Edwards-Helaire provide a flavor that they don’t already have at the running back and tight end positions. Both players are threats to score, with eight combined touchdowns between them this season.

Specifically related to Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon said he’s very excited to have him back on the practice field.

“Oh, very excited,” McKinnon said. “Very excited. Just him as a person, his personality, just to have him back out there, what he brings to the game. I don’t really know much about the situation, but you know it’s playoff time. Getting everybody back, getting all the weapons back is definitely going to be amazing.”

