Chiefs take TE Wiley, S Hicks on Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are rounding out their 2024 NFL Draft class on Day 3.

The Chiefs took TCU tight end Jared Wiley with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wiley spent his first three years with Texas and tallied 19 catches, 248 yards, and three touchdowns.

Wiley was a first-team All-Big 12 selection with 47 catches, 520 yards (11.1 per catch), and eight touchdowns in 2023.

At 6’6, 250 pounds, Wiley ran a 4.62 40-yard dash, 1.62 10-yard split, 9’10” broad jump, 7.19 3-cone drill, and had a 37-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

With the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round, the Chiefs selected Washington State safety Jaden Hicks. Hicks was a teammate of Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson in college.

Hicks redshirted his freshman year in 2021 and became a two-year starter for the Cougars. He was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 member as he recorded 79 tackles, 6 TFL (tackles for loss) with 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions (one returned for TD), 4 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick.

At the Combine, Hicks had a 37.5-inch vertical jump, a 10’2″ broad jump, a 6.88 3-cone drill, a 4.37 20-yard shuttle, and 16 bench press reps.

With the 159th pick in the fifth round, the Chiefs took Penn State center Hunter Nourzad.

Nourzad spent his first three seasons at Cornell and was a Second-team All-Ivy League selection at right tackle as a true freshman.

Nourzad transferred to Penn State in 2022 where he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection at left guard starting in eight of 11 games. The Marietta, Georgia native is listed at 6’3, 317 pounds, and was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference in 2023.

His versatility makes it look like he will step in and replace key backup Nick Allegretti who left the Chiefs for the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs have three picks remaining in the draft:

Round 6, 211th overall

Round 7, 248th overall

