Chiefs TE Travis Kelce voted No. 10 on NFL Top 100 Players list for 2022

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
For the seventh consecutive season, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has been recognized by his NFL peers as one of the best players in the league.

The 2021 NFL season was Kelce’s highest ranking yet at No. 5, which was the top ranking by a tight end ever in NFL Top 100 Players list history. This year he slid a few spots down the list to No. 10, but he’s still the highest-ranked tight end in the league. Kelce has certainly come a long way since 2016 when he was the 91st-ranked player in the league according to his peers.

He is now the second Chiefs player to appear on the list, following defensive counterpart Chris Jones (who also slid a few spots from last year’s ranking). Kelce is one of just three Chiefs players to make the list this season along with Patrick Mahomes, who inches closer to the top spot.

“Trav is the best tight end in the NFL,” Eagles C Jason Kelce said. “He’s almost in some regards has this artistic savant-like mindset that is really suited for football.”

Kelce is coming off yet another dominant season, his sixth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards. He’s the only tight end to ever accomplish that achievement and continues to lift the position group to new heights with each passing season.

“It’s hard to even know what he’s doing on film,” Bills TE Dawson Knox said. “The way he sets up defenders. . .  He’s like Picasso.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

