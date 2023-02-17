Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 4
Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting a different sort of honor after winning their second championship.
Kelce will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 4 alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, the show confirmed Thursday.
Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro, becomes the 13th former NFL player to host the long-running sketch show and the first since J.J. Watt did it in 2020.
next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023
Kelce himself confirmed the news during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," saying he was a fan of the show in his youth:
"Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up. I used to watch 'Saturday Night Live' with my mother, and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4.
"I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."
Every other NFL figure who has hosted 'Saturday Night Live'
Fran Tarkenton, 1977
O.J. Simpson, 1978
John Madden, 1982
Alex Karras, 1985
Joe Montana, 1987
Walter Payton, 1987
Carl Weathers, 1988
Deion Sanders, 1995
Tom Brady, 2005
Peyton Manning, 2007
Eli Manning, 2012
J.J. Watt, 2020