Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 4

Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting a different sort of honor after winning their second championship.

Kelce will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 4 alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, the show confirmed Thursday.

Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro, becomes the 13th former NFL player to host the long-running sketch show and the first since J.J. Watt did it in 2020.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

Kelce himself confirmed the news during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," saying he was a fan of the show in his youth:

"Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up. I used to watch 'Saturday Night Live' with my mother, and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4.

"I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Travis Kelce will be live from New York on March 4. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Every other NFL figure who has hosted 'Saturday Night Live'