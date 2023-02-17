Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 4

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting a different sort of honor after winning their second championship.

Kelce will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 4 alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, the show confirmed Thursday.

Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro, becomes the 13th former NFL player to host the long-running sketch show and the first since J.J. Watt did it in 2020.

Kelce himself confirmed the news during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," saying he was a fan of the show in his youth:

"Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up. I used to watch 'Saturday Night Live' with my mother, and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4.

"I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts as he rides in a victory parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, while celebrating his team&#39;s NFL Super Bowl 57 win with fans. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Travis Kelce will be live from New York on March 4. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Every other NFL figure who has hosted 'Saturday Night Live'

  • Fran Tarkenton, 1977

  • O.J. Simpson, 1978

  • John Madden, 1982

  • Alex Karras, 1985

  • Joe Montana, 1987

  • Walter Payton, 1987

  • Carl Weathers, 1988

  • Deion Sanders, 1995

  • Tom Brady, 2005

  • Peyton Manning, 2007

  • Eli Manning, 2012

  • J.J. Watt, 2020

