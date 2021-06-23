Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s three-day Tight End University summit begins today

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and former NFL TE Greg Olsen are set to host over 40 NFL tight ends for the inaugural Tight End University summit in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

The summit will run Wednesday through Friday at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. The mission of the summit is to help unite the tight ends, one of the most diverse positions in the league, under a common goal of improving and advancing the position. It’s similar in theory to Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit or Lane Johnson’s OL Masterminds Summit. They’re getting some of the best and the brightest players in the league together to collaborate and learn from each other.

The players in attendance will have a number of activities taking place over the three-day period. Those activities will range from film study to on-field work. They’ll get a chance to exchange ideas and theories about the position group, covering responsibilities like receiving, route-running, pass-blocking, and run-blocking. They’ll even host a camp for the Boys & Girls Club, giving a number of children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get active with a group of NFL stars.

A number of sponsors are helping the players put on the event — including Bud Light, Charmin, Bose, Body Armor and Nike. They’ll also help those players raise money for charity during the three-day event.

If the summit goes well and proves to be productive, it could become something that’s put on annually by the trio of Kelce, Kittle and Olsen. Initially, they only expected 20 or so players to attend, but it’s already grown larger than they could have imagined. There is even potential for growth in future years to include more NFL players at the tight end position.