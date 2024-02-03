Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shows support for teammate Kadarius Toney

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is underway as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers head into the bye week before their February 11th showdown. The drama surrounding the status of wide receiver Kadarius Toney is still up in the air following his expletive-heavy rant on Instagram before the AFC Championship game.

Toney was notably comforted by tight end Travis Kelce following his last game played on Week 15 against the New England Patriots. During Friday’s press conference, Kelce opened up about his recent conversations with Toney.

“I want him to know it’s always love in this building, and I know guys go through things both in this building and in their personal lives,” said Kelce. “He just had a baby girl, a beautiful baby girl, so shout out to Kadarius for that one, but I think you know what’s real is what happens in this building and how we can channel that, and I just wanted to make sure he knew that we were all still behind him and ready to go get this Super Bowl.”

There hasn’t been much indication as to whether or not Toney will be available for Super Bowl LVIII. The positive sign from the team facility indicated by Kelce is that there is plenty of support for the third-year player to turn things around and contribute to the team moving forward.

