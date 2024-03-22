Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shares excitement about Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown signing

The addition of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown this offseason has immediately addressed a need for the Kansas City Chiefs. The one-year deal is the bandaid sought after a season of unusual drops from the receiver position during the Chiefs Super Bowl run.

In the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis shared his thoughts on the Brown signing and his research into his new teammate.

“I’m pumped about this one man (the) guy can absolutely fly,” Kelce explained. “[I] talked to my guys, my Oklahoma Sooners, on what type of guy he is, and everybody just raves about the person he is in the building.

“I saw him on Twitch streaming the day he signed, the day he confirmed it, and he was having a good old time, man. I think it’s gonna be a great addition to the locker room as well as on the field, man. I’m pumped to get in the building and get to work, baby.”

Brown has all the skill and character to fit the Chiefs’ locker room alongside the polarizing Kelce. The chemistry on the field will be something fans can’t wait to see when training camp gets underway in July.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire