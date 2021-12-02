Chiefs TE Travis Kelce second place in Pro Bowl fan voting

Pro Bowl Fan voting has been underway for two weeks now.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce came in third place after the first week of voting. Now, with the second week of votes tallied up, Kelce has added over 42,000 new votes. That brings Kelce’s total to 121,807 votes, jumping Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp for second place in Pro Bowl fan voting. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor still ranks No. 1 with 126,381 votes.

Kelce is now trending toward his seventh consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl, joining some rare company as the only players to accomplish such a feat. Kelce isn’t the only one in Kansas City doing well in the Pro Bowl fan voting, though.

After having the fourth-most votes among NFL clubs through Week 1 of fan voting, Chiefs players now have the third-most votes among all players in Pro Bowl fan voting. Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. are currently the only two players from Kansas City to lead their positions. That means players like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey and others still need your help to reach the Pro Bowl. Their goal remains to play in a different game in February, but a Pro Bowl nod makes a significant difference in a player’s post-playing legacy.

Fans can now vote for the Pro Bowl on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlFanVote. To cast your vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. This lasts through December 16.

Rosters will be announced live on NFL Network’s “Pro Bowl Special” and on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and you’ll be able to watch the game on ESPN.

