Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he hasn’t put much thought into retirement

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is one of the longest-tenured members of the franchise with 10 seasons on the team. The 33-year-old might be closer to the end of his career than the beginning of it, but he doesn’t see his NFL career ending anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Kelce was asked whether he’s considered retirement within the context of his recent success.

“I absolutely love what I’m doing, I love doing it here in Kansas City,” Kelce told B/R. “I don’t even want to think about putting a time limit on this. My body still feels good, I still feel like I can help the Kansas City Chiefs win. On top of that, every single day is a blast coming into the building.

“I’m definitely having fun and haven’t put much thought into it.”

While the allures of what comes after his NFL career are certainly present, Kelce’s clearly lost no love for the game with his list of accomplishments. He has two Super Bowl rings, eight career Pro Bowl nods, four First-Team All-Pro selections and he’s coming off his seventh consecutive season with at least 1,000 or more receiving yards.

The veteran tight end showed no signs of slowing down last season and it seems that he’ll keep this party going until the wheels fall off. The “New Heights Show” and whatever else may be waiting for Kelce on the other side can wait.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire