Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says there’s a ‘different buzz’ when facing the Raiders

The AFC West was expected to be a competitive division this season as most critics predicted the Kansas City Chiefs’ reign of dominance to come to an end. The new systems, players, and coaches added by each team during the offseason fueled optimism for the 2022 NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a slow start under new head coach Josh McDaniels, but that hasn’t softened the desire to beat Las Vegas on Monday from Chiefs fans. Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who shared his thoughts on the AFC West and the rivalry with the Raiders heading into Week 5.

“Man, the AFC West division is the first goal, you know to win the division, you get in the playoffs and you extend your season,” said Kelce. “So (Raider week) is one of the big games throughout the year that we circle, and it being a huge rival at that point, that gets everybody in the organization fired up. You know that there’s always a little bit different buzz in the city when we play the Raiders — and it’s just — it’s always a fun game. You know, you’re gonna get that other team’s best shot because of the history. And then, sure enough, how good of a team they are this year.”

In Week 5 of the 2020 season, the two teams faced off at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the last time the Raiders earned a win against Kansas City and was also the game where they took a victory lap with the team bus on the way out. The Chiefs followed that up a season later with a 48-9 dominant win at home, cleverly retaliating with the iconic nursery rhyme, “Wheels on the Bus,” on the PA system as Las Vegas left the field in defeat.

The Chiefs have a record of 70-54-2 against the Raiders all-time and enter Monday’s matchup with a one-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City swept Las Vegas last season and remain keen on keeping the streak alive at Arrowhead Stadium.

