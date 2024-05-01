Chiefs TE Travis Kelce responds to new two-year contract extension

The Kansas City Chiefs front office staff led by general manager Brett Veach made more than a splash following the NFL Draft as they secured their Pro Bowl tight end for the foreseeable future. Travis Kelce’s new two-year contract makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

He had plenty to say about the deal on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), where the Chiefs tight end shared his thoughts on the new contract and thanked the franchise.

“I am so… thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach (Andy) Reid,” Kelce said. “Big Red, I love you, big guy. Clark Hunt, man, the Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself in this Kansas City community, but they have just been so generous since I’ve been here in making it feel like home.

“For the past 12 years, man, I’ve been able to make this place exactly that, and I’ve loved every single second of it. I’m gonna love the next two years playing here in Kansas City, and we’ll see what happens after that, man. I’m so excited, and I’m so thankful to this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way. “

According to his brother Jason, Kelce’s extension is for two years, $34.25 million through 2027. Travis told Jason that he hopes this new deal will change the perception of his position moving forward, marking it as a premium role in offenses around the league, and securing fellow tight ends more leverage in contract negotiations.

“I can’t thank Kansas City enough,” Travis explained. “My agents, for {keeping] knocking on that door to see if anything’s available, knowing that I’m not a guy that sits out, I’m not a guy that holds out. I’m a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that, so for them to want to, first of all, want to be able to get this done for me, knowing how much blood, sweat, and tears I put into this thing for I’m extremely grateful and extremely thankful for everybody involved man I love Kansas City for it.”

Kelce has nearly every major tight end record in his career, and he is quickly approaching the all-time marks set by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

