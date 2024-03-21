Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reportedly in talks to host ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’

The entertainment world has been an exciting venture for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since joining the NFL over a decade ago. He’s starred in his dating show and had a recent stint as host during an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kelce’s versatility and charming appeal have made him a highly sought-after option to do more away from the football field. The Pro Bowl tight end’s name has surfaced in a recent report from Variety, suggesting that he is in talks to host the reboot of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? game show, which will be streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video.

The show originated in 2007 and was hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy for three seasons on the FOX broadcast network, followed by a version on Nickelodeon hosted by John Cena.

The Chiefs star has often been asked about his plans for a future post-football career. He’s consistently shot down suspicions that he could be preparing for retirement soon, regardless of his current status as one of the game’s best players.

While no official word on the deal has been announced, it is rumored to be in the process of being finalized, according to the report. Kelce is already a co-host with brother Jason on his successful weekly podcast, New Heights.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire