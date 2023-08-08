Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ranks fifth on ‘NFL Top 100’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the most dominant player at his position for years, and his selection as the fifth-best player on the “NFL Top 100” television program was certainly warranted.

Kelce is among the league’s best pass catchers and has proven to be the most reliable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes since the reigning MVP took over under center for Kansas City in 2018. The pair have two Super Bowl rings to show for their outstanding efforts and are among the NFL’s most iconic offensive duos.

The Chiefs’ offense would be far less dynamic without the decorated tight end’s talents to buoy the passing game, and any quarterback would be happy to share the field with an All-Pro security blanket like Kelce.

He joined defensive lineman Chris Jones, who placed 10th, as the only two Chiefs players to be ranked so far, though viewers have a sneaking suspicion that Mahomes will likely join his teammates at some point near the top of the list.

