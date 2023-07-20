Chiefs TE Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ’99 Club’ for record fourth time

For the fourth consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is part of the Madden NFL video game franchise’s most exclusive club.

Kelce has once again landed in the “99 Club” for EA Sports’ upcoming “Madden NFL 24” video game, the latest iteration of the franchise named after the late great John Madden. This means that he’ll have a perfect 99 overall player rating to start the season and will be among the best players in the game.

He’s the first Chiefs player to be named to the “99 Club” this year, with an announcement for Patrick Mahomes likely coming on Friday morning. This marks Kelce’s fourth time with a 99 overall rating, which is the most by a tight end in the history of the video game franchise.

“Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play the game,” Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said in a Madden promo revealing Kelce’s rating.

Kelce is coming off his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, during a year where he became just the fifth tight end to eclipse the 10,000 career receiving yards mark. He’s a perennial All-Pro and Pro Bowler and just earned his second Super Bowl ring.

You can check out 99 overall Kelce in “Madden NFL 24” when it launches on August 18, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire