Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joins his brother Jason as an honoree at Cleveland Cavaliers game

The day after Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL, he joined his brother Travis back in Ohio. At Tuesday’s Cleveland Cavaliers game, the Kansas City Chiefs star was honored in his hometown.

Cleveland fans walked into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the anticipated NBA matchup of the Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics and a special Kelce brothers bobblehead giveaway. Travis and Jason Kelce appeared in black Cavs’ Statement jerseys at the arena, including their signature NFL jersey numbers.

The Cavs Team Shop had exclusive Kelce brother-themed merchandise available for sale, with some proceeds being donated to Heights Schools Foundation Initiatives.

Cleveland's own, the Kelce Brothers are in the house tonight! 🏈🏈 Celtics-Cavs on TNT pic.twitter.com/4ErVJxjfDb — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

Jason and Travis graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and stayed in Ohio for college, where they were stars at the University of Cincinnati. Before tip-off, NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell greeted Travis and acknowledged him on the big screen in the arena alongside Jason.

Spida x Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/WQ0Qjie4Ch — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

The success of their New Heights podcast and incredible NFL careers have put the Kelce brothers in a different realm of celebrity. They are respected for their field work but equally appreciated for their commitment to their community and fans.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire