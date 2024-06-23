Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t concerned about the Super Bowl LVIII ring error

The Kansas City Chiefs recently received their amazing new Super Bowl ring, featuring a unique style to symbolize the victory.

The ring ceremony was discussed in the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), where the Pro Bowl tight end revealed his feelings about the Super Bowl ring typo.

“One major little goof on the ring; Miami (Dolphins) is listed as the seventh seed because it has all of the games you guys had to win to get there. Miami was actually the sixth seed,” said Jason. “I guess that’s just the way the ring is. Are you gonna get it fixed?”

The seeding mistake is evident to football fans for historical accuracy, but it didn’t affect Travis’ mood in his bold response to his brother.

“I don’t give a s**t, I like it that we didn’t give a f**k about what seed Miami is. Yeah, they were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them. I would’ve been fine,” said Travis. “I think it makes it more unique. Like, ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed, and, oops, we screwed up.'”

The error isn’t a deal breaker for Chiefs players, as there hasn’t been any talk of a redo on the design. Travis may not have been officially speaking on behalf of the team, but the typo won’t change their minds after a successful 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire