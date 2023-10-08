Chiefs TE Travis Kelce injured vs. Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without a top offensive threat for the second half of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce limped off the field late in the second period of the matchup with what appeared to be a non-contact injury that left him visibly frustrated when he got to the sideline.

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Kelce’s status at this point is unknown, but his loss would leave Kansas City with a gaping hole at the tight end spot for the rest of his hotly-contested tilt. The television broadcast reported that Kelce would be evaluated in the locker room and that X-rays were being taken of his right foot to assess the nature and extent of his injury.

In his absence, tight ends Noah Gray and Blake Bell will need to step up to give Patrick Mahomes a consistent safety valve in the passing game as the Chiefs look to break their halftime tie with the Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire