Chiefs TE Travis Kelce gives passionate speech at fourth annual Tight End University

The fourth annual get-together, Tight End University (TEU), is underway on the Vanderbilt University campus on Nashville’s West End. Former retired Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, current San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce started the tradition of bringing the league’s tight ends together.

This edition collected its largest group, with over 70 tight ends and quarterbacks showing up to guide, learn, and work on techniques. Players also bond with activities that aren’t football-related, creating a fun atmosphere during the process.

Raising Cane’s provided an on-site food truck to distribute the Chicken Finger fuel and participated in the programs. Cane’s owner, Todd Graves, spoke to players in a classroom session, sharing his entrepreneurial story with comparisons to a football player’s journey.





“It’s been a great few days here in Nashville with Travis, George, and Greg. I love seeing their heart for the game and how many athletes they’ve inspired throughout their collegiate and college careers,” said Graves. “These athletes are so talented and have put in a great amount of time and effort to get to where they are today, and I loved seeing them refine their skills during TEU. Of course, it wasn’t all work – we definitely made time to enjoy ourselves, and the guys put on a great event this year.”

Kelce addressed his fellow tight ends in a fiery speech to embrace the love for playing what he considers the best position in football.

Travis Kelce always knows how to get the boys fired up for Tight End University 🗣️@tkelce | @te_university | @chiefs pic.twitter.com/IjfnVPgKH1 — NFL (@NFL) June 20, 2024

“The biggest thing I wanted to let all the tight ends here know is that we do have the best position on the field. It is the best. It is the best because we’re all in open arms. We’re all the most relatable guys. We’re all the plumber, the utility guy, the landscaper, the electrician. You need a guy. We are the guy, and that’s why I love playing tight end.” said Kelce. “So, if you guys are here, don’t be afraid, man. Don’t be afraid to have a beer. Don’t be afraid to shake a hand and ask a question. Ask your fellow guys across the league what they saw on a certain route or what they think about going into a game. Man, that’s why we’re here. We’re here to get better. We’re here to have a good time, baby. So fire the f*** up!”

Kelce, through his many activities, continues to advocate for his position group with another successful TEU summit.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire