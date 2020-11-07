Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fined for goalpost dunk celebration vs. Jets

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caught a fine from the “No Fun League” for his Week 8 touchdown celebration against the New York Jets.

According to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope, Kelce was fined $12,500 for his goalpost dunk. The post-play celebration caught him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and despite being one of the better touchdown celebrations it’s against the NFL’s rules.

Why is it against the rules? Following the 2013 NFL season, the NFL modified the rules after a goalpost dunk by then-Saints TE Jimmy Graham caused the goalpost to become misaligned. The game had to be delayed in order to fix the goalpost.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was fined $12,500 for dunking the football over the crossbar after his late second-quarter TD in Week 8's win over the Jets. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was not fined for leaving the field and temporarily entering the stands after his first-quarter TD. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 7, 2020





This was a fun throwback to the Tony Gonzalez days for Chiefs fans as the goalpost dunk was a signature celebration of his. While we probably won’t be seeing this celebration again from Kelce anytime soon, it felt worth the fine in a way.

On the flipside, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill managed to avoid a fine from the league for jumping into the stands after his Week 8 touchdown. Many thought he might catch a fine give the COVID-19 restrictions. Patrick Mahomes praised fans after the game for staying away from Hill and adhering to proper social distancing guidelines when that happened.

This marks the second-straight week that a Chiefs player has caught a fine from the league. Daniel Sorensen was fined following Week 7 for a hit on Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay.

