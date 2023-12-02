Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains offense’s gradual improvement

The slow first half of the season on offense has been a concern for the Kansas City Chiefs as they continue their road back to the Super Bowl. The second-half woes placed them last in the NFL in late-game scoring before last week’s impressive victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has had a solid season while not putting together the same stats as previous seasons. He addressed the offense’s growth throughout the season and stepped up in last Sunday’s road victory during Friday’s press conference.

“Well, penalties and turnovers have always been what we’ve been preaching in terms of how we fix our second-half stuff,” Kelce explained. “And sure enough, you saw us flying downfield, penalty-free and turnover-free and found a way find a way to get the ball in the endzone. Slowly inclining getting better man every single day, you can see it out on the field, you can see how everybody is more in tune with the offense and kind of feels their role being developed and kind of rising to the occasion when you get asked to do more.”

Kelce caught six passes for 91 yards in Week 12, becoming the fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards and the only player in Chiefs history to do it. He has noticed the ongoing development of the offense, featuring several young players finding their way into the system.

“I mean, at this point, there’s really no patience; no, everybody’s kind of on the same page that we got to get this thing rolling now. And you felt that last week during the game.” said Kelce, “And sure enough, you felt that this week during practices and even today, and everybody knows that we’re saying is we understand what it can be. And I think that’s the excitement we were able to bring every single day.”

The Chiefs offense hopes the trend continues at Lambeau Field on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire