Chiefs TE Travis Kelce applauds Colorado HC Deion Sanders’ unapologetic attitude

The Saturday college football landscape hasn’t been the same since Deion Sanders, better known as ‘Coach Prime,’ became head coach at the University of Colorado. The instant notability and success matched with Sanders’ larger-than-life personality have captured the country’s attention as 9.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Colorado defeat their rivals Colorado State in double overtime last week.

On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro shared his enthusiasm and support of Sanders’ coaching and changing the college football culture.

Said Kelce:

“That game was awesome to watch, man, the drama or the hype going into it with the Colorado State coach saying what he said about Deion not being raised right or whatever with the sunglasses and hat. I thought it was awesome. Yeah, every bit of it was so much fun to watch. Both Deion Sanders’ sons are absolutely electric; one of his sons had a pick-six. The other one had, you know, just an outstanding game. I think, one of the Heisman finalists so far this year. And he’s completely taken over the world of college football. There’s not a single second on any of the sports networks that you know, if you’re talking about college football, you’re not talking about Deion Sanders. There’s not a single segment that goes by without talking about (it), and I think it’s awesome for the game. I think it’s awesome. But for the way that he is approaching it, the way he presents himself, the way he presents his team. A lot of people, you know, like to throw around the word arrogant, and now he’s just a fearless leader, man. And I love every bit of it, man.”

Sanders’ coaching style of allowing players to be their authentic selves, similar to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is another intriguing factor that has caught Kelce’s eye.

“I would assume that every college kid and every high school kid wants to go to Colorado and play for Deion Sanders.” Kelce said, “I know, if I had a second to go back and play another couple of years, I’d do it.”

