Chiefs TE Noah Gray on learning from Travis Kelce: ‘He’s the greatest tight end to ever play the game’

The evolution of the tight end position has been put into national prominence with the emergence of stars like Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro pass catcher Travis Kelce. The skills necessary to succeed at the position in the modern NFL go beyond just blocking and running the occasional route on pass plays.

Each of the Chiefs’ veteran tight ends has played a role in Kansas City’s success. The continued growth of Noah Gray has been essential for the positional flexibility of the team’s offense, which has helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes utilize his underrated pass catchers in various different ways. Gray opened up about his progress in training camp and what he has learned from Kelce while speaking with the media after Thursday’s practice.

“I learned a lot from him,” Gray explained. “I think he’s the greatest tight end to ever play the game. And he’s an excellent mentor. I mean, he’s an even better friend, too. So watching him out here [and] picking his brain is always good. But you know, Travis Kelce [is] Travis Kelce, for a reason. I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability and, you know, not try to do too much more than that.”

Kelce has been an advocate for younger tight ends and has helped push the position to new heights with his annual ‘Tight End University’ camp in the offseason.

“He’s just very intelligent and knowledgeable, and he’s been in the league for 10-plus years,” Gray continued. “So, a guy like that sees the defenses differently, and it’s just really cool to see him talk through how he looks at defenses and safeties and corners and what he’s thinking, you know, mid-route, so, you know, getting the firsthand take of that every day in a meeting room. You know, it’s been absolutely incredible the past three years.”

Gray finished last season with 28 catches for 299 receiving yards and one touchdown. He appeared in all 17 games showing his ability to stay healthy and step up whenever needed to fill in or take the field with Kelce.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire