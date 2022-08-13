Chiefs TE Blake Bell suffers hip injury, questionable to return vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs TE Blake Bell got the scoring started for the team on Saturday, but it appears that his day is over due to injury.

On the first play of the second offensive series, a four-yard run by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco, Bell suffered an apparent lower-body injury. The training staff had to help him off of the field and tend to him on the sidelines. According to Kansas City Star reporter Herbie Teope, Bell was carted to the locker room in the back of the cart, which is never a good sign.

Chiefs TE Blake Bell received attention on the sideline, now riding in back of cart to the locker room. https://t.co/wiZOehboXR — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 13, 2022

The team quickly ruled Bell’s return to the game as questionable with a hip injury.

TE Blake Bell is questionable to return with a hip injury pic.twitter.com/PEwaff3bAh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

Bell, 31, enters his third season in Kansas City. He was with the team during the Super Bowl run in 2019 and spent the 2021 season with the team. He’s a big part of the versatile offensive attack in Kansas City, whether it’s blocking in the run and passing game or catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

List

4 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason Week 1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire