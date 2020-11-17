Chiefs DE Taco Charlton suggests he’ll undergo surgery on fractured ankle today

Kansas City Chiefs DE Taco Charlton has taken to Twitter to let fans know about his status following an ankle injury in the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. He previously updated fans, confirming that he fractured his ankle during the game. Andy Reid also reconfirmed the injury on Monday, but wouldn’t commit to Charlton going on injured reserve or any sort of timeline for his return.

On Monday, Charlton let everyone know that the “Taco Truck” was going into the shop to get “fixed” on Tuesday. He also says that he’ll, “come back better than ever.”

Check it out:

Taco Truck goes in the shop to get fixed tomorrow. Come back better than ever! 🤞🏿 #UNLD — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 16, 2020

That certainly would seem to suggest that Charlton is set to have surgery on his fractured ankle today. He happens to be in proximity to one of the most renowned orthopedic surgeons, specializing in foot and ankle injuries.

Some good food spots in Green Bay? — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 16, 2020

Dr. Robert Anderson has his practice in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He’s routinely worked on NFL stars, repairing anywhere from the most severe fractured ankles to evaluating the most minor of ankle sprains.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time that Charlton has dealt with an ankle injury. He’s had an ankle scoped two times while he was with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s unclear if this is the same ankle that he injured with the Chiefs.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest with Charlton, but expect a move to injured reserve to come at some point this week.

