Chiefs DE Taco Charlton suffers ankle injury, questionable to return

Kansas City Chiefs DE Taco Charlton suffered an apparent right leg injury in the first series of the game and the team has ruled him as questionable to return to the game. He was rolled up on by one of his own teammates during the play where he was injured. It appeared to be a knee injury, but the team is saying that it’s an ankle.

Charlton has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks. He was able to practice throughout the week leading up to the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. If he reaggravated that injury the Chiefs will be cautious with it. They already sent him to the locker room to get it checked out.

DE Taco Charlton is questionable to return with an ankle injury.





The Chiefs were already thin on DE depth with Alex Okafor on the injured reserve list. The depth chart currently looks like Frank Clark (who was questionable heading into the game with a sore knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon, and rookie DE Mike Danna. Danna just came off of the injured reserve list last week.

Demone Harris would typically be available, but he was made inactive today. One option if depth gets dire would be for Chris Jones to flex out and play some edge rusher for the team. It’s not an ideal situation for the defense early on.