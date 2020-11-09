Chiefs DE Taco Charlton confirms he’ll miss time with an ankle fracture

Kansas City Chiefs DE Taco Charlton took to Twitter on Monday morning to confirm that he suffered a fracture to his ankle and will miss some time with the injury. He also confirmed that he’s what Andy Reid would describe as “dirty tough.”

Reid provided his typical postgame injury update following the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. His update on Charlton was that he’d suffered a fracture to his lower leg, but he didn’t have specifics on the severity or any of that.

As it turns out, Charlton suffered an ankle fracture. He also revealed that he toughed out another significant injury earlier this season. Here’s a look at what he shared on Twitter:

Tore my LCL = Finished the game and only missed 1 Week.

Fracture my ankle = Walk off on it to see if I could come back and play. I really wanted this but God had a different plan. Be back soon! 🤞🏿 Taco Truck getting repaired. #UNLD — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 9, 2020





Charlton revealed the knee injury that he suffered in Week 6 was an LCL tear. He was available to return in that game, but thankfully they didn’t need him. Only missing Week 7 means that it was likely just a low-grade sprain, but it’s still impressive to get back out there in such a short time.

As for the ankle fracture, Charlton did walk off of the field under his own power. It was only shortly after that the training staff escorted him to the locker room for further evaluation. While Charlton says that he’ll be back soon, that entirely depends on the severity of his ankle fracture. If it’s only minor there is certainly a chance that he could rehab and return at some point during the playoffs.

Charlton has been a bright spot in the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation this season. In his seven games played on limited snaps, he recorded seven total tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits. The team is lacking for depth at this spot with Alex Okafor also currently on injured reserve.

We’ll likely learn a bit more about Charlton’s injury when the team returns after the bye week. Expect a transaction sending Charlton to injured reserve to happen in the near future too.