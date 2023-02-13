Chiefs' superhero QB Patrick Mahomes shows true grit, lifting KC to Super Bowl crown | Opinion

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Here’s another box to check for the life and times of Patrick Mahomes:

Dude can bring his A-game in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes shook off a sore ankle and a pesky Philadelphia defense to spark a 38-35 triumph in Super Bowl 57 that also squashed the silly notion that Mahomes can’t be at his best on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The magnetic star claimed MVP honors after leading the Chiefs back from a 10-point, second-half deficit with a cool swagger that underscored his clutch playmaking skill and some true grit. Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards with three TDs. But that stat line – which included his fewest passing yards in a Super Bowl – only told part of the story.

Mahomes didn’t commit a turnover – and he wasn’t sacked by a defense that nearly set an NFL record with 70 sacks during the regular season. And after he hobbled to the sideline after being tackled on a scramble that aggravated the right high-ankle sprain he suffered during the AFC divisional playoffs, Mahomes, 27, came through with a signature performance that adds yet another layer to his legend.

This chapter included a spectacular, 26-yard run on the game-winning drive. Mahomes scanned the field to throw, stepped up in the pocket and then took off up the middle. He peeked over his right shoulder to apparently get a feel for the proximity of Hasson Reddick, then, sore ankle and all, turned on the jets. It was the biggest play on the 66-yard drive that was capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles on a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter.

After being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the regular season on Thursday night, Mahomes became just the seventh player to win both the MVP award and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season – and first in 23 years, since Kurt Warner pulled off the feat for the St. Louis Rams.

And so much for the chatter that Mahomes somehow was less than himself in a Super Bowl.

Sure, the last time on the stage (when he was hobbled by a toe injury), Mahomes didn’t lead the Chiefs to a touchdown as they were clobbered in Super Bowl LV by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had two picks, absorbed three sacks and nine quarterback hits and finished with a 52.3 passer rating.

Well, that was then. And this is now.

Mahomes posted a 131.8 passer rating to go with his 44 rushing yards, the type of efficiency and performance that represents him at his best.

It is the second time in four years that Mahomes and the Chiefs have won a Super Bowl. Unlike the first crown, in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers (when Mahomes had two interceptions and a 78.1 passer rating), there’s no doubting who led the way.

Mahomes told us all week, just as he had before the AFC Championship Game. Nothing was going to hold him back.

Even better for Mahomes and the Chiefs that he delivered on the promise.

