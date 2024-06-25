Chiefs’ Super Bowl trophies to be displayed at MO State Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that he plans to host a public viewing of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl LVIII and LVII Lombardi Trophies at the State Capitol in Jefferson City Thursday.

Both trophies will be displayed on the first floor of the State Capitol Rotunda and will sit in front of a custom Arrowhead Stadium backdrop.

“We are excited to have this special opportunity to host both the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII and LVII Lombardi Trophies at the same time here at the State Capitol,” Gov. Parson said.

“Missouri is proud of our back-to-back Super Bowl champions. We look forward to continuing this, now, annual event at the State Capitol and hope Missourians from all corners of the Red Kingdom will join us to celebrate.”

The event is open and free to the public and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Visitors must enter through the main security entrance on the south side of the Capitol building where they will be given verbal directions to the trophy viewing area.

