The Chiefs Super Bowl rings got the Dolphins’ playoff seed wrong

The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings Thursday night, complete with 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, and one typo on the inner engraving.

The scores of each of the Chiefs’ playoff wins en route to their Super Bowl LVIII victory are etched on the inside of the ring, including their 26-7 win against the seventh-seeded Miami Dolphins. Via the Chiefs:

Just one problem: the Dolphins were actually the sixth seed.

After narrowly missing out on the AFC East title, the Dolphins were the second of three AFC wild card teams, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers but behind the Cleveland Browns.

That lined them up with a road game against the third-seeded Chiefs, who finished behind the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the AFC.

Ultimately, it didn’t make much difference as the Chiefs beat the top two seeded teams and the NFC champions. But their Super Bowl ring typo was an awfully expensive error.

