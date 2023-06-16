It usually takes several months, but it’s always well worth the wait.

The Chiefs received their new rings on Thursday night, the permanent memento of winning Super Bowl LVII.

Keeping with the trend the Buccaneers started to years ago, the new Kansas City ring contains a stadium inside the thing, with a removable top that shows Arrowhead Stadium.

Each ring has 629 total diamonds, with 35 rubies. The total carats are 16.10.

The ring also can be converted into a pendant.

And so concludes, officially and finally, the 2022 season. Just in time for the Chiefs to prepare to try to win their second in a row, and their third with Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback and Andy Reid as the head coach.

Each one is a struggle. In the postseason, the Chiefs had to fight past the Jaguars after Mahomes suffered an ankle injury. The Bengals gave Kansas City all they could handle in the AFC Championship, and the Chiefs then had to rally from a 10-point, second-half deficit — after Mahomes aggravated the ankle injury — to beat the Eagles.

The challenge for every champion is to muster the will to go back to the bottom of the mountain and to try to climb it again. Led by Mahomes’ desire to catch Tom Brady with seven, there’s no chance of complacency as Mahomes goes for No. 3.

The Chiefs get their new Super Bowl rings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk