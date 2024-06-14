Chiefs Super Bowl ring features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, 1 glaring typo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl 58 victory with a ring ceremony on Thursday.

While the 14.8-carat rings are a sparkling reminder of football’s greatest accomplishment, fans quickly noticed an issue when images surfaced online: The $40,000 ring has a typo.

On the inside of the ring, all four playoff games, their scores and opponents from the 2023 playoffs are listed. The Miami Dolphins are listed as being the number 7 seed, while they were actually the number 6 seed.

FWIW, the graphic mistake is also in the official Jostens video https://t.co/iV7Wh7VPPt pic.twitter.com/iZOTu26Zn3 — Robert Rimpson+ (@Rimpsanity) June 14, 2024

The typo is clearly seen on the Chiefs’ social pages, and Jostens, the company that made the rings.

A photo sent to FOX4 by a source on Friday shows the typo in the top right of the inside of the actual ring, confirming what many speculated on Thursday night:

The team nor Jostens has publicly commented on the typo, or if there are plans to fix it.

The Chiefs completed mandatory minicamp on Thursday and are looking ahead to training camp in St. Joseph as they vie to be the first NFL team to win three-consecutive Super Bowls, and earn another Super Bowl ring.

