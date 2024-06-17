Chiefs Super Bowl ring features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, 1 glaring typo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII victory with a ring ceremony Thursday.

While the 14.8-carat rings are a sparkling reminder of football’s greatest accomplishment, fans quickly noticed an issue when images surfaced online: The $40,000 ring has a typo.

On the inside of the ring are listed all four playoff games, their scores and opponents from the 2023 playoffs. The Miami Dolphins are listed as being the No. 7 seed, while they were actually the No. 6 seed.

The typo is seen on social media pages for the Chiefs and Jostens, the company that made the rings.

A photo sent to Nexstar’s WDAF by a source on Friday shows the typo in the top right of the inside of the ring, confirming what many speculated on Thursday night.

Neither the team nor Jostens has publicly commented on the typo nor on whether there are plans to fix it.

The Chiefs completed mandatory minicamp on Thursday and are looking ahead to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, as they vie to be the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls and earn another Super Bowl ring.

