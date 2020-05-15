Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to give commencement speech at Texas Tech

Texas Tech won’t have a normal graduation ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, but the graduates won’t forget their commencement speaker.

Texas Tech will have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, MVP of last season’s Super Bowl and the hottest young star in sports, give the virtual commencement speech on May 23.

When the NFL’s best quarterback went to your school, you’d be crazy to not tap into that.

It’s another sign that Mahomes is quickly becoming the face of the NFL. He’s a practically perfect ambassador for the sport going forward. He’s dynamic, fun and successful on the field. Off the field he’s the rare athlete that seemingly nobody could dislike. He’s got a great look, a fun personality and magical athletic abilities.

Mahomes being asked to do commencement speaking duties isn’t unheard of. Alex Smith gave a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Utah. Russell Wilson gave the commencement speech at University of Wisconsin in 2016, and then J.J. Watt did it in 2019.

Mahomes has shined in the public spotlight during his two years as a starting NFL quarterback. Texas Tech’s graduation will be memorable in a few ways.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) will be Texas Tech's commencement speaker. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

