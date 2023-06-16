Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII championship rings revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially revealed their Super Bowl LVII championship rings. Everyone who was with the organization in some capacity during their Super Bowl-winning 2022 NFL season received either a ring or pendant tonight on Thursday night.

Overall, it’s a pretty unique design and quite different from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV and Super Bowl LIV rings.

