Chiefs Super Bowl LVII champion CB Trent McDuffie joins 'NFL Now'

The NFL franchise tag window is officially open, as teams can now lock up one unrestricted free agent. Which players on each team could be tagged? Here's a look.
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Detroit Lions last used the franchise tag in 2018, when they tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah to keep him from testing free agency.
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success. Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in [more]
Many experts are projecting the Patriots will target the wide receiver position with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a roundup of recent mock drafts, including from our own Phil Perry.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
It goes without saying that the 2023 NFL season is a big one for Trey Lance.
Caldwell had a winning record at his previous two head-coaching jobs.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.