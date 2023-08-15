Chiefs studs in preseason Week 1 loss at Saints

A strange ending left the Kansas City Chiefs with a 26-24 loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the preseason, but not all was lost in the game.

These exhibition matchups are mostly about individual evaluation rather than team performance, so it’s a good thing that several of Kansas City’s promising prospects showed out and impressed during the hard-fought tilt.

Below are the Chiefs players who were studs, not duds, in the first week of the preseason:

WR Nikko Remigio

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ top receiver of the day was rookie Nikko Remigio, who played collegiately at Fresno State. Remigio earned four receptions for 71 yards and was featured on both kick and punt returns. After an impressive camp, Remigio has made a case for himself to remain on the Chiefs’ roster.

WR Richie James

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The newcomer Richie James had two big plays: a 43-yard bomb from quarterback Blaine Gabbert and a one-yard touchdown to follow it up. James was sneakily a good contributor for the New York Giants last season, earning 569 yards and four touchdowns. After a good camp and first week of the preseason, it looks like James could end up being a sneakily-good contributor for Kansas City as well.

WR Cornell Powell

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Cornell Powell is entering his third year with the Chiefs and has barely had a chance to show what he can do. This year might be his last shot to prove himself to the team. He did a good job of that against the Saints, earning 42 yards on three catches.

WR Justyn Ross

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 undrafted free agent Justyn Ross probably has the most hype of any Chiefs player during this year’s training camp and preseason. This past Sunday, Ross was able to show a little of what he can do by earning two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Needless to say, Chiefs fans will be begging for more Ross in next week’s game.

WR Kekoa Crawford

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another Chiefs receiver showed out: receiver Kekoa Crawford, a 2022 undrafted free agent who is also trying to prove himself. Crawford earned 27 yards and a score on two receptions against the Saints.

DL Danny Shelton

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The ninth-year big man finished with a sack and a couple tackles, showing that he may have a spot on the Chiefs’ defensive line squad after all. It’ll take more impressive outings from Danny Shelton to earn a roster spot, but it’s not out of the question.

LB Drue Tranquill

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill joined the Chiefs this offseason and could end up being a huge get for the team. Typically a coverage linebacker, Tranquill was all over the place Sunday, earning five tackles and a sack.

LB Leo Chenal

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his second season, Leo Chenal might take a step up in 2023. His upward trend was hinted at Sunday when he had three tackles which were all defensive stops. Chenal is showing that he has a nose for the football.

CB Kahlef Hailassie

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kahlef Hailassie, an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, has a chance to push for a roster spot in the wake of Nazeeh Johnson’s season-ending injury. Hailassie had four tackles and an interception against the Saints and didn’t allow a catch during the game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire