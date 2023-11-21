Chiefs strike first on Justin Watson's 3-yard catch

The Chiefs went backward on their first drive, losing 5 yards on a three-and-out. Their second was more productive.

Fueled by the running of Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney, the Chiefs went 80 yards in 10 plays. Pacheco had four carries for 32 yards and Toney gained 14 yards on two carries.

Rookie Rashee Rice caught a pass for 14 yards.

Justin Watson scored the touchdown on a 3-yard jump pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes now is 5-of-6 for 33 yards and a touchdown.