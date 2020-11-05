Chiefs strength of schedule middling in second half of 2020 season

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have the toughest strength of schedule to finish the 2020 season, but they don’t have the easiest path either.

Sitting at a 7-1 overall record for the 2020 season, the Chiefs are vying for a playoff berth and a second consecutive run at a Super Bowl title. They currently hold the second-best record in the AFC conference behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. With the new playoff rules, they’ll have to hope for the Steelers to slip up if they’re to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs this year.

The Chiefs hold the 17th most difficult schedule in terms of strength of schedule. They’re actually right in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL.

Here’s a look at the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams:

1. Falcons (.644)

2. Jaguars (.615)

3. 49ers (.610)

4. Bills (.579)

5. Rams (.576)

6. Panthers (.569)

7. Broncos (.522)

8. Colts (.540)

9. Titans (.538)

10. Cardinals (.529)

11. Eagles (.525)

12. Jets (.517)

13. Giants (.517)

14. Texans (.508)

15. Packers (.507)

16. Bengals (.500)

17. Chiefs (.492)

18. Vikings (.485)

19. Chargers (.478)

20. Bucs (.475)

21. Dolphins (.470)

22. Lions (.470)

23. Saints (.464)

24. Football Team (.464)

25. Steelers (.456)

26. Ravens (.455)

27. Cowboys (.450)

28. Seahawks (.450)

29. Bears (.429)

30. Raiders (.424)

31. Patriots (.418)

32. Browns (.398)

You’ll notice that two of the Chiefs’ AFC West opponents (Raiders and Chargers) have an easier strength of schedule the rest of the season. Las Vegas is the team to pay attention to as they’re the only team to have beaten Kansas City this season.

You’ll also notice that the Steelers have an easier strength of schedule. If it wasn’t nearly impossible for teams to go undefeated, that’d be a bit more concerning for the Chiefs.

The rest of the schedule won’t exactly be a cakewalk for Kansas City, but it won’t be impossible for this team to overcome either. If we’ve learned anything about this team over the past two years is that they won’t shy away from a challenge. They’ll face their next test this Sunday as Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers come to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.

