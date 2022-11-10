How Chiefs stopped Titans’ Derrick Henry: a surf, a swim ... and a change to a bear

The Kansas City Chiefs defense held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to eight carries for 23 yards after halftime in KC’s 20-17 overtime win at Arrowhead Stadium.

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how a halftime adjustment along with standout moments from Chiefs defenders helped KC bottle up Henry after his fast start.