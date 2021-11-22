Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Dallas Cowboys with hopes of entering the bye week on a four-game winning streak and they’ll do exactly that. The Chiefs dominated the Cowboys, completing a sweep of the NFC East. They capitalized on the defense’s intense pass rush and converted critical plays on offense resulting in a 19-9 victory.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 11. Check it out:

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The moments of glory are in abundance in the career of Kelce as he quickly put his signature on Sunday’s victory. The innovative rushing touchdown with Kelce serving as the quarterback caught Dallas off guard leading to the opening score. He moved up the all-time receiving yards leaderboard to fifth all-time amongst tight ends with his 74 receiving yards on Sunday.

Stock Up: Charvarius Ward

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ward has always had an inconsistent run as a starting cornerback in Kansas City. He silenced many doubters with a strong performance against Dallas tallying the team lead in tackles with five and a momentum stalling interception late in the second half. This was Ward’s first interception of the season and third overall in his career.

Stock Up: Chris Jones

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

The pass-rushing defensive lineman commonly referred to as “Stone Cold” Jones was an unstoppable force on Sunday. Jones dominated the Cowboys’ offensive line from the interior and edge pressuring Dak Prescott seemingly every time he dropped back to pass. The All-Pro star recorded 3.5 sacks, including a strip fumble recovery in the victory.

Stock Up: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Edwards-Helaire to the lineup did not disappoint as he picked up where he left off weeks ago as the team’s primary running back. Edwards-Helaire finished with 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. The former LSU star didn’t seem rusty and provided the necessary weapon in the Chiefs’ arsenal on offense.

