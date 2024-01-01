Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 17 vs. Bengals?

The Christmas Day poor performance didn’t carry over to New Year’s Eve as the Kansas City Chiefs handled business at Arrowhead Stadium, clinching their eighth straight AFC West division title. The 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals guarantees the Chiefs a home game in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over early, leading to Bengals points and giving unfortunate flashbacks to Monday’s problems against the Las Vegas Raiders. He returned to form with a solid performance through the air while complementing the offensive star of the game, Isiah Pacheco. Rashee Rice has planted his flag firmly as the best wide receiver on this year’s team with another productive game.

The defense successfully applied pressure to the Bengals’ passing game and got into the head of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Justin Reid played tremendous coverage and collected two sacks on Cincinnati’s last drive, while George Karlaftis added two quarterback takedowns of his own. The unit shut the door on any potential comeback, sealing the much-needed victory.

The victory puts Kansas City in the postseason, with the third seed secured and the regular season finale next week in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 17 win at Arrowhead Stadium:

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pacheco carried the Chiefs’ offense throughout the game with 18 carries for 130 yards, seven catches for 35 yards, and the lone Chiefs touchdown.

Stock Up: Harrison Butker

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Butker nailed five field goals. He accounted for the last 15 points of the game. He was consistent and reliable, building confidence heading into the postseason.

Stock Up: Rashee Rice

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is unable to make a catch against Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs clinched the division title while locking in Rice as their top wide receiver moving forward into the postseason. The rookie hauled a team-leading five catches for 127 yards in the victory.

Stock Up: Justin Reid

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after a play agains the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reid was consistent in the secondary against the top deep threats of the Bengals while collecting two critical sacks on Cincinnati’s last drive. He also finished with seven tackles, ranking second on the team in the win.

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) is unable to make the catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It was another rough game for the veteran receiver as he dropped two more noticeable passes in the victory. The one catch for three yards wasn’t enough to calm the many critics on social media, who weighed in negatively throughout the game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire