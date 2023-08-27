Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during preseason Week 3 vs. Browns?

The Kansas City Chiefs finished their preseason schedule on Saturday with a 33-32 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The final result was satisfying for the many players attempting to solidify their spots on the final roster. Multiple players shined as the team prepared for the start of the regular season on September 7 back at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the preseason Week 3 in Kansas City:

Stock Up: Blaine Gabbert

Gabbert didn’t disappoint in trying to prove his value as a veteran backup for starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a solid performance in Saturday’s preseason finale. Gabbert was 10 of 18 for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, seemingly in control of the offense during his stint on the field.

Smith-Marsette is pushing the final roster decision-makers to their limits with another breakout outing in Saturday’s win over the Browns. The Chiefs receiver led the team with four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, creating more conversation about his potential place on the team.

Stock Up: Charles Omenihu

Omenihu is facing a six-game suspension to start the regular season, so his extended time on the field during the preseason was expected. The veteran defensive end gave Chiefs fans a much-needed preview of his abilities with a sack in Saturday’s victory.

Stock Down: Shane Buechele

Buechele was impressive in the Chiefs’ first two preseason games but didn’t have the same success as the starter on Saturday. He finished the game with 89 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six to former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire