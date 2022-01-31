Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs will not be playing in Super Bowl LVI after a disappointing overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24.

The defeat to the Bengals will have many questioning the team’s second-half lackluster performance. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Kelce stepped up once again in a big game leading the team in receptions with ten for 95 yards and a touchdown. His second-quarter touchdown made him the third player in NFL history to reach 100 career postseason receptions. He also passed Rob Gronkowski for the top spot on the NFL’s all-time postseason receptions list for tight ends.

Stock Up: L'Jarius Sneed

The AFC Championship game spotlight didn’t affect L’Jarius Sneed as he raised his game with a gritty performance on defense. The second-year defensive back led the team in tackles and secured a momentum slowing interception in the second half. Although the Chiefs couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, it was needed to halt a Bengals potential scoring drive.

Stock Down: Daniel Sorensen

The miserable season for Daniel Sorensen has come to an end as he had more than his share of issues in coverage. The veteran defensive back struggled in the second half with receivers with a notable miscue on the Bengals’ two-point conversion to tie the game. Fans on social media immediately pointed out the blunder adding another lowlight to a forgettable season.

Stock Down: Patrick Mahomes

The performance of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship game seemed as if two different quarterbacks appeared in each half. The dominance shown in the first 30 minutes of play included three touchdown passes, but it disappeared entirely in the second half. Mahomes threw two interceptions in the second half and overtime, while barely moving the offense. He nearly fumbled away the game-tying opportunity in regulation as well. The rough finish to another postseason will ruminate with the quarterback this offseason.

