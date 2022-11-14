Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs held off Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, winning 27-17. The stars shined with clutch plays, but some players struggled when their number was called as the Chiefs improved their record to 7-2.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 10 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Mahomes has strung an impressive streak of games that have him far ahead of the rest of the quarterbacks in the league. He has passed for 1,200 passing yards over the last three games following Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. The former league MVP was critical of one part of his performance after the game. “If I can just stop throwing dumb fourth-quarter interceptions I’d have some good games,” he said.

Stock Up: Kadarius Toney

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Only the second game in Kansas City for Toney, but he’s clearly already feeling at home with his new team. He has the trust to get targets from his quarterback, as Mahomes found the second-year receiver on a six-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The former Florida Gators star finished with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown reception while rushing for 33 yards on two carries.

Stock Up: Willie Gay Jr.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs missed Gay during his suspension earlier in the season, and he reminded everyone of his effectiveness from the linebacker position. A talented Jaguars offense had troubles from the front end of the Chiefs’ defense, with Gay leading the team with eight combined tackles and a sack on Lawrence. The Jaguars running backs struggled for a majority of the game to find consistency.

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game didn’t start smoothly for the Chiefs’ rookie running back, as he fumbled on the team’s first drive in the red zone. Pacheco recovered immediately as he was featured on the next drive and for the rest of the game. He provided balance in the offense finishing the game with 82 yards rushing on 16 attempts averaging an effective 5.1 yards per carry.

Stock Down: L’Jarius Sneed

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The season had been good for Sneed leading into Sunday’s game, but he struggled in coverage in his match-up with Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk was in command of the game, securing nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. To Sneed’s credit, he was limited in practice this week with a knee injury, so he might not have been 100% in this game. Let’s hope this is a blip on a solid season for the Chiefs’ starting cornerback.

Stock Down: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The emergence of rookie Isiah Pacheco has affected the usage rate of former starting running back Edwards-Helaire, who didn’t have many opportunities in Sunday’s victory. The former LSU star was targeted twice in the passing game without a completion and didn’t record a carry at running back. The shuffling of running backs didn’t favor Edwards-Helaire this week, but this could change before the next game.

