Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during divisional round vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to the AFC Championship game after outlasting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, 27-20.

The victory sets the Chiefs up to play in a fifth straight AFC Championship game next week against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills for a trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the divisional round playoff game; check it out:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes added to his legendary career story with a gutsy performance dealing with a sprained ankle in the victory. Mahomes converted jump, sidearm, and every throw in his arsenal while in pain to take down Jacksonville. The league MVP candidate finished with two touchdown passes for 195 yards in the win.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

The big moments are never too big for Kelce, as he imposed his will on the Jaguars’ defense. The Chiefs All-Pro tight end finished with 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce finished only one catch short of the NFL record for receptions in a postseason game.

Stock Up: Isiah Pacheco

The Chiefs’ rookie running back played like anything but a rookie on Saturday’s game. Pacheco ran hard and often for 95 yards on twelve attempts while maintaining the offense’s momentum during Mahomes’ absence due to injury. Pacheco continues to prove he is an essential part of the offense, with or without an explosive passing game.

Stock Up: Frank Clark

Frank Clark has developed a reputation for being an impact player in the postseason, and he showed the world once again. The veteran defensive lineman secured a sack in the first half, tying him with Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most in postseason history. A much-needed punch from the defense, as the Jaguars were able to protect Lawrence for most of the game.

Stock Up: Chad Henne

The divisional round and Chad Henne seem to fit well together as, for the first time in two years; the veteran was forced into postseason action. Henne relieved Mahomes while he received treatment for a sprained ankle and efficiently less the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive. The one-drive appearance is just what the Chiefs needed to prepare Mahomes for a second-half return.

Stock Down: George Karlaftis

The sack streak ended for Karlaftis, who didn’t make much of an impact at the line of scrimmage. He had his first rookie-like performance as the Chiefs veterans carried the load for the divisional round. Furious George will be a needed part of the AFC Championship Game as the Chiefs want to put more pressure on the opposing quarterback.

