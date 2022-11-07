Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 9 vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, winning in overtime 20-17. The stars gutted out big plays, but some players struggled in crucial moments as the Chiefs improved their record to 6-2.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 9 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

A game that can be measured next to the all-time great quarterback performances in history as Mahomes willed the Chiefs to victory. The running backs weren’t effective, so Mahomes did it himself, finishing with 63 yards rushing that included a 20-yard scramble on third-and-17, a touchdown rush, and another to tie the game with a two-point conversion. He was also two pass attempts shy of the NFL record as he was 43-of-68 for 446 yards, one touchdown, and a receiver-deflected interception.

Stock Up: Carlos Dunlap

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Dunlap picked a great time to have his most impactful game as a member of the Chiefs. The veteran lineman was expected to be counted on more in the absence of Frank Clark, and he delivered with a clutch sack on Malik Willis late in the fourth quarter and the additional pressure to close the game in overtime. He is now only .5 sacks away from 100 for his productive NFL career.

Stock Up: Trent McDuffie

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

McDuffie’s rookie season has been slowed due to injury, but he reminded everyone why the Chiefs took him in the first round of April’s draft. The Chiefs’ cornerback shut down Titans receivers whenever Malik Willis attempted to throw a pass. He was involved in several key coverage snaps and helped force the Titans to be one-dimensional late in the game.

Stock Down: Isiah Pacheco

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The running game continues to struggle for Kansas City, and the addition of Pacheco in the starting lineup didn’t turn the tide. The rookie running back struggled to gain traction against the Titans’ defense. He finished with only five yards rushing on five attempts, with Mahomes leading the team on the ground.

Stock Down: Harrison Butker

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An odd performance for the usually reliable Butker, as he wasn’t sharp on Sunday night. The Chiefs kicker missed an extra point attempt and a first-half field goal, both from within his range. Each miss was a momentum-stalling moment for the Chiefs as the offense struggled most of the night. He salvaged the night with the game-winning chip shot field goal in overtime.

Stock Down: Andrew Wylie

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs tackle was a target of the Titans’ defense all game long, with multiple sacks through his side of the field. Wylie was also flagged for holding on a big Travis Kelce reception in the first half and on the two-point conversion late in regulation. The veteran fought hard late to help push Mahomes on his clutch runs, but his struggles stood out most in this one.

