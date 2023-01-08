Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 18 vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to dominate the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, securing the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the postseason by a score of 31-13. The exceptional play from both sides of the ball propelled the team to victory and the much-needed week of rest in the postseason.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 18 win over Las Vegas.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes secured the new NFL record for total yards in a season during Saturday’s victory over the Raiders. The league MVP hopeful sent an extra reminder to the voters with a solid performance in Las Vegas, finishing with 202 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 29 yards. Mahomes and the Chiefs will utilize the week off and prepare for a divisional round home matchup with a wild-card winner.

Stock Up: Kadarius Toney

Toney was electric throughout Saturday’s game, showcasing his versatility in formations whether or not they counted on the final stat sheet. Toney rushed three times, averaging 8.7 yards a carry, and scored a touchdown. He also caught two more passes for 18 yards. The second-year receiver also had a dazzling receiving touchdown wiped away due to a penalty.

Stock Up: George Karlaftis

The progression of rookie George Karlaftis has been moving smoothly as we approach the postseason, as he notched half a sack during Saturday’s victory. Furious George also recovered another fumble caused by teammate Mike Danna and secured two tackles. The rookie’s rise to prominence is essential considering the health of veteran Frank Clark following his injury.

Stock Up: Juan Thornhill

The Chiefs’ defense was solid all night against the Raiders, and a significant part of that was the play of Juan Thornhill in the secondary. The veteran safety finished with four tackles and secured a first-quarter interception to set the tone for the game. The Chiefs’ defensive backs were taking advantage of the pressure from the defensive line leading Thornhill and company to make plays on the ball.

Stock Up: Ronald Jones

The Chiefs got an unexpected spark from seldomly utilized running back Ronald Jones, who was an essential part of the victory. Jones led the team in rushing attempts with ten, finishing with 45 yards and a touchdown. An excellent pace change from Pacheco helped balance the offense on Saturday and finish the game strong.

Stcok Up: Chris Jones

A dominant performance for Jones as he capped off his career regular season with a bang in Las Vegas. The Chiefs Pro Bowler recorded 2.5 sacks and six hits on quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He controlled the line of scrimmage the entire game on Saturday, closing out another Kansas City victory.

