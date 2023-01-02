Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold off the Denver Broncos in Week 17, winning on New Year’s Day by a score of 27-24. The tough battle came down to clutch defensive plays and impactful moments as the Chiefs are continuing to keep pace for the AFC’s top seed.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 17 win over Denver.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

The latest entry in Mahomes’ MVP candidacy season started slowly as the Broncos’ defense seemed up to the task in the first half. A solid second half that included touchdown passes to Blake Bell and another to Jerick McKinnon helped lead to the victory, and Mahomes passed 5,000 passing yards on the season. He finished the game with 328 yards passing for three touchdowns and his first career reception off a batted ball.

Stock Up: Jerick McKinnon

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

McKinnon has pushed his impressive touchdown streak to eight in four games, and once again, both scores on Sunday came in the passing game. The veteran running back was praised earlier in the week for his versatility as a player and coach on the field have become a go-to offensive star for Kansas City. McKinnon finished with five catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Stock Up: Trent McDuffie

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A statement game for McDuffie, who had issues in coverage against Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy a few weeks ago. The rookie cornerback forced a sack-fumble on Russell Wilson in the second quarter, showcasing his ability to blitz from his position. He finished Sunday’s game with four tackles and helped hold Jeudy to only 38 yards receiving with no touchdowns.

Stock Up: George Karlaftis

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

‘Furious George’ is a nickname that appears like a permanent fixture in Kansas City as, for another consecutive game, Karlaftis recorded a sack and made an impact. The former Purdue star was an accomplice on the strip fumble of Russell Wilson in the second quarter as he recovered the loose ball. The Chiefs’ defensive line has seen a resurgence since Karlaftis’ snap count increased, adding another dimension to the veterans.

Story continues

Stock Up: Chris Jones

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is on the verge of adding ‘closer’ to his nicknames list with another game-ending performance. The Chiefs Pro Bowler maintained pressure on Wilson for most of the game, helping to disrupt and rush pass attempts. The signature moment was at the end as Jones powered through the middle of the offensive line to stall Russell Wilson’s comeback attempt with an impressive sack on fourth down.

Stock Down: Harrison Butker & Tommy Townsend

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A variety of missteps and issues for Butker and Townsend as they struggled on a missed PAT and a field goal attempt tipped at the line. While those situations aren’t entirely either player’s fault, Butker & Townsend have quickly gone from a reliable option for points to a liability. The Chiefs hope this trend ends in the regular season, as the playoffs are only two weeks away.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire