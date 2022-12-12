Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 14 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a win on the road over the Denver Broncos in Week 14, winning 34-28. It was a much-needed road victory following the disappointing finish in Cincinnati, allowing the Chiefs to keep pace in the AFC standings.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 14 win over Denver.

Stock Up: Jerick McKinnon

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

A steady option all season on third downs, McKinnon showed his value in the passing game throughout Sunday’s victory. The veteran running back finished with six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, making life easier for Patrick Mahomes. He also had six rushes for 22 yards continuing to be utilized in various ways.

Stock Up: Willie Gay Jr.

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

One of the game’s biggest defensive plays for the Chiefs was made by Gay Jr. deflecting a Russell Wilson pass into an unexpected pick-six. A solid day outside the play for the young linebacker, who led the team in tackles with five. Since returning from suspension, Gay Jr. is now beginning to find a groove in the defense just in time for the postseason.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Kelce secured his milestones early on Sunday with a substantial completion in the first quarter. The Chiefs All-Pro tight end eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards, making him only the fifth tight end to reach such heights. He also clinched his seventh straight 1,000-yard season, adding to his legend as an all-time great player. He finished the game with 71 yards on four catches.

Stock Up: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A solid game from Smith-Schuster, who took full advantage of his opportunities whenever Travis Kelce was double-teamed. He hauled nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the victory. The chemistry between Smith-Schuster and Mahomes was on display during the touchdown connection in the second half as the latter was scrambling to buy time.

Story continues

Stock Down: Joshua Williams

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Williams brings plenty to the table with his size and ability, but he’s stuck in a slump following consecutive rough performances in coverage. He was targeted often when matched up with Jerry Jeudy, who finished the game with three touchdown receptions. Williams has a high upside and needs consistency against top-tier receivers.

Stock Down: Trent McDuffie

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

McDuffie has garnered plenty of well-deserved praise for his performance this season, but he’s still a rookie that will make the occasional mistake. Similar to the issue Williams faced when covering Jeudy, McDuffie struggled against his quickness. He committed a pass interference penalty in the second half that kept a scoring drive alive for the Broncos and surrendered a touchdown to Jeudy. There was also the near-interception that he had early in the game which bounced off his facemask.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire