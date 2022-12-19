Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 15 vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs held on for a victory on the road over the Houston Texans in Week 15, winning in overtime 30-24. It was a thrilling road win that relied on clutch plays from essential players, allowing the Chiefs to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC standings.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the Week 15 win over Houston.

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A fantastic performance all around for Mahomes making plays passing and with his legs while taking care of the football. After three interceptions last week, Mahomes challenged himself to be more accurate, and he succeeded with a career-high 20 straight completions. He finished the game completing 36-of-41 passes (a franchise record for completion percentage) with two touchdown passes and 33 yards rushing with another touchdown.

Stock Up: Frank Clark

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Clark has faced plenty of criticism from fans and dealt with injuries and illness this season, but he still found a way to make an impact on Sunday. The veteran defensive lineman was a force throughout the game, applying pressure on the Texans’ two quarterbacks. Clark secured a sack and forced the fumble in overtime which was recovered by Willie Gay Jr., helping to put the game on ice for Kansas City.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce passed another football legend, former Broncos TE Shannon Sharpe, moving into fourth place on the all-time NFL tight end receiving yards list. He carried the momentum from securing that milestone by continuing to be Patrick Mahomes’ reliable target on Sunday. The All-Pro tight end finished with ten catches for 105 yards averaging a sizzling 10.5 yards per catch.

Stock Up: Jerick McKninnon

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season for Mckinnon has provided a rebirth to his career as he’s evolved from being just the third down running back. The veteran ball carrier has been one of Mahomes’ favorite targets in the passing game, especially in the red zone, as he caught his fourth touchdown pass in three games. McKinnon ran the ball efficiently, especially during the overtime walk-off touchdown to end the game. His final stat line on Sunday was eight catches for 70 yards, a touchdown, and 52 yards rushing, including the game-winning touchdown.

Stock Down: Harrison Butker

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Butker has been going through some struggles with his accuracy since returning from injury earlier in the season. The usually reliable kicker missed an extra point and a possible game-winning field goal in regulation. The Chiefs hope this is a temporary slump since the postseason is only a few weeks away.

Stock Down: Skyy Moore

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Moore is having his expected rookie ups and downs from game to game as he works on his consistency at the NFL level. The injury holding Mecole Hardman on the sidelines has allowed Moore to fill that role, but he struggled in jet sweep packages. As Kadarius Toney works his way back cautiously from the hamstring injury, it could leave Moore with a limited role in the postseason.

